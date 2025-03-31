Micro Cap Announces Technology Evaluation From Global Tier 1 Automotive Supplier

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) As tariff discussions intensify, companies anxiously await the impact of the April 2nd announcement. Despite the uncertainty, this micro-cap company continues to press forward by announcing a large technology evaluation with a Tier 1 automotive supplier.

As mentioned, %HillcrestEnergyTechnologies (CSE: $HEAT) (OTC: $HLRTF) announced this morning the commencement of a technology evaluation project with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier. The initial phase will focus on assessing the potential benefits of Hillcrest's innovative Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology in the supplier's next-generation inverter applications for electric vehicles (EVs). Upon successful completion of this phase and subject to mutual agreement to proceed, further phases would involve integration and validation of Hillcrest's ZVS technology into the supplier's inverter platform.

Tier 1 automotive suppliers are companies that supply fully assembled components and/or systems to automotive manufacturers. This Tier 1 supplier, consistently ranked among the top 15 largest by revenue, is a global leader in the automotive industry. Specializing in critical components such as inverters, they serve major automotive manufacturers worldwide and play a key role in advancing EV technology. This project provides the platform for Hillcrest to showcase the potential of its Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology, with the shared goal of enhancing the supplier's inverter offerings and delivering significant value to their automotive customers.

"We are excited to take this important step with one of the world's foremost Tier 1 automotive suppliers," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "This project marks a pivotal moment for Hillcrest to validate our ZVS technology in a real-world automotive application and accelerate our path to commercialization. Our ultimate goal is to demonstrate the performance benefits and scalability of our technology, which, if achieved, may increase future opportunities for our technology with other suppliers in the automotive industry."

Despite the important development, broader market weakness is likely affecting the performance of the stock as shares of HEAT and HLRTF are both down in mid-morning trading.