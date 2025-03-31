German Vlogger Praises India's Metro Systems In Delhi And Agra, Says 'Better Than Those In Europe'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A German traveller on a foreign tour has praised India's public transport, specifically the metros in Delhi and Agra. Identified as Alex Welder, the traveller in his Instagram post even mentioned that 'India's metro is better than Western Europe's', reported News18.

Welder, in his post, mentioned that he was 'pleasantly surprised' over finding a seat on the Delhi Metro almost 90 per cent of the time.

Describing the metros in Agra and Delhi 'a very decent metro system', Welder compared India's facilities like platform screen doors, phone charging stations, designated seats for women and elderly with the ones in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China.

He was also satisfied and happy over finding scores of food and shopping options on metro stations. In his vlog, Welder mentioned he didn't find other vloggers showing the metro in Indian cities, and before this, he was only acquainted with“the hectic road traffic".

What Alex Welder wrote on Instagram:

Beginning his post, Welder wrote,“Did you expect metros like this in India?"

“I didn't know that some cities in India like Agra and Delhi actually have a very decent metro system. Delhi even has platform screen doors on some of its lines, plugs to charge your phone and designated seats for women and elderly. These are all things I've seen in South Korea, Japan and China but honestly did not expect to find in India," his post read.

“I stayed in South Delhi and I was also pleasantly surprised that I got a place to sit in 80-90% of the time, as long as I didn't ride the metros at rush hour and stayed away from the city center and tourist hotspots," he wrote.