Indians Will Now Have To Pay Significantly More For UK, Australia Visas: Here's What's Changing
This hike in visa fees is reportedly almost 13 per cent more than the current rates.Who will be affected?
This visa fee hike will be applicable for various visa categories, including standard visitor visas, student visas, and work-related visas.
It is expected to impact Indian students and professionals seeking opportunities in the UK and Australia.Also Read | F-1 Visa revoke explained: Why are 300+ students in danger? All you need to know New UK visa fee structure
According to the revised visa and immigration fee structure, the UK government will now charge:
- A six-month standard visitor visa will now cost approximately ₹14,000 (£127) from the previous £115 ( ₹12,700). Long-term visit visas
– A two-year visa – will now cost ₹52,392 (£475), previously £432.
– The five-year visas will now be ₹93,533 (£848), up from £771.
– Those seeking ten-year visas will have to pay ₹116,806 (£1,059), up from £963. Student visa fees
– Regular student visa fees will go up from £490 to ₹57,796 (£524). The exact rate is applicable to the Child Student visa.
– Short-term study visas for English language courses between 6-11 months will rise from £200 to ₹23,604 (£214).
- Work-related visas
- Skilled Worker visa fee for stays up to three years will increase to ₹84,820 (£769).
- The Innovator Founder visa fee will now be ₹140,520 (£1,274). Sponsorship costs for employers
- A Certificate of Sponsorship will now cost ₹57,907 (£525). This is more than double the current £239.
- Sponsor licence fees for large companies will rise to ₹174,162 (£1,579).
- Sponsor licence fees for small businesses and charities will now have to pay ₹63,311 (£574).
