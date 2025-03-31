'Empowering And Strengthening': Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Praise Elon Musk And Donald Trump For Safe Return

MENAFN - Live Mint) NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore shared their reactions to the unexpected extension of their mission, days after returning to Earth following their nine-month-long stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

They also thanked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump for their involvement in ensuring their safe return.

Wilmore , in an interview with Fox News, stated that he trusts and respects Musk and Trump, calling their involvement "empowering and strengthening."

When asked what he would like to say to Musk and Trump , he responded, "I respect you, I trust you. You've given me no reason not to trust you, either one of them. What they say, I can't say what they say, I haven't lived that."

"I am grateful that our national leaders actually are coming in and taking part in our human spaceflight program, which we see is hugely important global significance, and they take an active role. Based on the past and what we see now, with them doing that, it's refreshing, not just refreshing, it's empowering. It's strengthening, for our nation. I think it's a good thing for our nation when the national leaders, especially something that's high visibility, are involved in the process. I'm grateful for that," Wilmore told the news outlet.

Sunita Williams echoed a similar sentiment, speaking wih the news outlet, saying that she is glad to see them "involved and taking notice." She said that their nine-month-long stay allowed a lot of people, including Musk and Trump, to see what is happening at the ISS and "take it very seriously."