COLERIDGE INITIATIVE's 5TH ANNUAL NATIONAL CONVENING HIGHLIGHTS THE FUTURE OF DATA-DRIVEN POLICY FOR PUBLIC GOOD

Data Leaders Converge to Champion Evidence-Based Policy at Critical Time

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative hosted its 5th Annual National Convening in Arlington, VA, from March 26-28, bringing together nearly 300 data experts, policymakers and thought leaders to explore the transformative power of administrative data in shaping public policy. This year's Convening, titled Empower Collaboration, Unlock Innovation, and Drive Impact, underscored how strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology are impacting decision making for state, federal, and private sectors and unlocking the potential of data for public good.

"We stand at a pivotal moment when the need for secure, accessible, and elegant data has never been more critical," said Dr. Ahu Yildirmaz, President and CEO of the Coleridge Initiative. "This Convening highlights that need and the huge opportunity we have to work in partnership to advance data infrastructure, governance, and accessibility to drive better policies that improve lives."

The keynote address by Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's, emphasized the urgent need for data-driven policymaking amid funding constraints and workforce reductions. "We have seen the quality of data eroding, and it is increasingly difficult to trust traditional sources," said Zandi. "Data is critical to understanding what is going on and how we respond."

Yildirmaz celebrated five years of growth and looked to the future: "We are building something greater than a platform – we're working to generate a network effect," said Yildirmaz. "Coleridge is not just building a technology platform-we're helping shape a national data ecosystem. One where every dataset, every agency, every partner contributes to something larger than itself."

Attendees rose to the challenge, focusing on collaboration between organizations and groundbreaking innovations in data integration to achieve meaningful impact on a range of societal issues. Discussions included:



Empowering Collaboration Across the Public and Private Sectors

Data Innovation to Drive Opportunity and Access in Higher Education

Unlocking Responsible AI Uses with State and Federal Data

Best Practices for Data Sharing, Governance, and Infrastructure Multi-State Data Collaborative (MSDC) Real-World Outcomes

View the full Convening agenda

A standout moment of the Convening was the presentation of the Data Champion of the Year Award to Robert McGough, Chief Data Officer for the state of Arkansas. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in advancing data-driven innovation in the public sector.

"I am honored to be recognized as Data Champion of the Year, especially among the many incredible data professionals from whom I have learned so much," said McGough. "Mike Rogers (Chief Workforce Officer), Dr. Jake Walker (Chief Research Officer), and I sincerely appreciated the opportunity to share how Arkansas is digitally transforming learning, employment, and advancement through new platforms and improving whole-person care through the Arkansas Integrated Referral and Outcomes System (AIROS). The Coleridge Initiative has been a vital partner in Arkansas' data journey, and I am excited about the new efforts we have underway this year and the value they will provide to Arkansas and beyond."

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a nonprofit organization working with governments to ensure that data are more effectively used for public decision-making. Coleridge provides agencies with the opportunity to enhance their data literacy and collaborate within and across states to develop new technologies through the secure access and sharing of confidential microdata. Coleridge provides secure data enclave services to a diverse range of clients, including 24 state government agencies and several federal agencies, through the Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF). The ADRF is a FedRAMP-authorized cloud-based platform that enables government agencies to link their longitudinal data with other states and agencies. To learn more, visit



Media Contact: Nick Obourn, [email protected]

SOURCE Coleridge Initiative

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED