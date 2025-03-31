Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Audited Results For 2024
|EUR '000
|2024
|2023
|Change (%)
|Net rental income
|11,588
|14,617
|(20.7%)
|Administrative expenses
|(2,373)
|(2,617)
|(9.3%)
|Net other operating income
|18
|44
|(59.1%)
|Losses on disposal of investment properties
|(863)
|(4,047)
|(78.7%)
|Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties
|(15,581)
|(21,876)
|(28.8%)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(7,211)
|(13,879)
|(48.0%)
|Net financial expenses
|(10,344)
|(9,750)
|6.1%
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(17,555)
|(23,629)
|(25.7%)
|Income tax
|774
|656
|18.0%
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|(16,781)
|(22,973)
|(27.0%)
|Weighted average number of units outstanding (units)
|126,303,633
|119,635,429
|5.6%
|Earnings per unit (EUR)
|(0.13)
|(0.19)
|(31.6%)
Key financial position figures
|EUR '000
|31.12.2024
|31.12.2023
|Change (%)
|Investment properties
|241,158
|250,385
|(3.7%)
|Gross asset value (GAV)
|256,048
|261,138
|(1.9%)
|Interest-bearing loans and bonds
|148,989
|143,487
|3.8%
|Total liabilities
|157,953
|151,606
|4.2%
|IFRS NAV
|98,095
|109,532
|(10.4%)
|EPRA NRV
|104,333
|114,205
|(8.6%)
|Number of units outstanding (units)
|143,562,514
|119,635,429
|20.0%
|IFRS NAV per unit (EUR)
|0.6833
|0.9156
|(25.4%)
|EPRA NRV per unit (EUR)
|0.7267
|0.9546
|(23.9%)
|Loan-to-Value ratio (%)
|61.8%
|57.3%
|-
|Average effective interest rate (%)
|6.7%
|5.2%
|-
Overview of the Fund's investment properties as of 31 December 2024
|Property name
|Sector
|Fair value1
|NLA
|Direct property yield
|Net initial yield
|Occupancy rate
|(EUR '000)
|(sq. m)
|20242
|20243
|Vilnius, Lithuania
|Europa SC
|Retail
|35,946
|17,092
|2.3%
|2.8%
|80.6%
|North Star
|Office
|19,548
|10,734
|6.5%
|7.0%
|91.8%
|Meraki
|Office
|16,3804
|7,833
|1.2%
|1.5%
|86.3%
|Total Vilnius
|71,874
|35,659
|3.0%
|3.6%
|85.2%
|Riga, Latvia
|Upmalas Biroji BC
|Office
|19,224
|11,203
|3.7%
|4.2%
|64.1%
|Vainodes I
|Office
|15,900
|8,128
|8.8%
|8.8%
|100.0%
|S27
|Office
|11,360
|7,303
|(0.6%)
|(0.9%)
|-
|Sky SC
|Retail
|4,900
|3,260
|8.6%
|8.5%
|100.0%
|Galerija Centrs
|Retail
|60,020
|19,423
|3.2%
|4.1%
|84.7%
|Total Riga
|111,404
|49,317
|3.7%
|4.5%
|71.0%
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Postimaja & CC Plaza complex
|Retail
|21,800
|9,232
|3.7%
|6.7%
|100.0%
|Postimaja & CC Plaza complex
|Leisure
|13,190
|7,869
|4.8%
|4.3%
|97.7%
|Lincona
|Office
|13,100
|10,767
|6.4%
|7.4%
|88.5%
|Pirita SC
|Retail
|9,790
|5,425
|6.7%
|9.2%
|97.1%
|Total Tallinn
|57,880
|33,293
|4.9%
|6.7%
|95.3%
|Total active portfolio
|241,158
|118,269
|3.8%
|4.7%
|82.1%
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|EUR '000
|01.01.2024
|01.01.2023
|- 31.12.2024
|- 31.12.2023
|Rental income
|15,136
|17,743
|Service charge income
|4,744
|6,008
|Cost of rental activities
|(8,292)
|(9,134)
|Net rental income
|11,588
|14,617
|Administrative expenses
|(2,373)
|(2,617)
|Other operating income (expenses)
|18
|44
|Losses on disposal of investment properties
|(863)
|(4,047)
|Valuation losses on investment properties
|(15,581)
|(21,876)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(7,211)
|(13,879)
|Financial income
|196
|104
|Financial expenses
|(10,540)
|(9,854)
|Net financial expenses
|(10,344)
|(9,750)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(17,555)
|(23,629)
|Income tax charge
|774
|656
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(16,781)
|(22,973)
|Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|(1,003)
|(1,273)
|Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|52
|123
|Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|(951)
|(1,150)
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax
|(17,732)
|(24,123)
|Basic earnings per unit (EUR)
|(0.13)
|(0.19)
|Diluted earnings per unit (EUR)
|(0.12)
|-
Consolidated statement of financial position
|EUR '000
|31.12.2024
|31.12.2023
|Non-current assets
|Investment properties
|241,158
|250,385
|Intangible assets
|4
|11
|Property, plant and equipment
|5
|4
|Derivative financial instruments
|1
|295
|Other non-current assets
|1,225
|647
|Total non-current assets
|242,393
|251,342
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|2,800
|2,591
|Prepayments
|802
|402
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|621
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,053
|6,182
|Total current assets
|13,655
|9,796
|Total assets
|256,048
|261,138
|Equity
|Paid in capital
|151,495
|145,200
|Cash flow hedge reserve
|(420)
|531
|Retained earnings
|(52,980)
|(36,199)
|Total equity
|98,095
|109,532
|Non-current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|98,491
|64,158
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,898
|2,774
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,446
|1,079
|Total non-current liabilities
|101,835
|68,011
|Current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|50,736
|79,584
|Trade and other payables
|4,473
|3,343
|Income tax payable
|14
|6
|Other current liabilities
|895
|662
|Total current liabilities
|56,118
|83,595
|Total liabilities
|157,953
|151,606
|Total equity and liabilities
|256,048
|261,138
