'The Accused' Starring Lawrence Saint-Victor, Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd & Crystal Lee Brown

BET plus "The Accused" movie poster

The BET+ original movie is set to premiere Thursday, April 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton,“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is set to take on corruption as detective Lance Branson in the BET+ original movie,“The Accused.”

Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd plays the accused Dani West who must go on the run, relying on her intelligence and physical prowess to expose the truth and clear her name before time runs out.

In addition to Saint-Victor and Hurd, the cast includes Crystal Lee Brown as Victoria Goode, Summer Crockett Moore as Detective Nadine Styles, Nicole G. Leier as Felicia, Manny Perez as Detective Bobby Rios and Rockmond Dunbar as Marcus Wainwright.

Based on a story by Pat White, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Clarence Williams,“The Accused” was written for the screen by Tony Glazer and directed by Tony Glazer.

The Accused, also featured music from the legendary MC Lyte.

The Accused is produced by Worldwide Entertainment and Media , Fear Not Productions, and Choice Films. Produced by Pierre Romain, Julie Solinger, Tony Glazer, Summer Crocket Moore and JD DeWitt.

BET+ is a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, with users able to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place. The service from BET Media Group, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is the official home of Tyler Perry's film, TV and stage works.

Check out the trailer below.

Worldwide Entertainment and Media

Worldwide Entertainment and Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

BET Plus Original Movie "The Accused" Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.