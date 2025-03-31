UK Government, Opposition Unanimous On Ukraine House Of Commons Speaker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The government, parliament, and opposition in the UK stand unanimous in supporting Ukraine, and want to see a stable and lasting peace.

This was stated by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who spoke at the Bucha 2025 summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I came with three messages today, one from the Prime Minister, one from the leader of the opposition, and one from the largest minority party. And they all said one thing, we are united in our stance against Russian aggression. We must not allow a sovereign state to be invaded. We must never allow what has happened in Bucha,” he said.

Sir Hoyle also expressed concern that a ceasefire may never be achieved, and stated his belief that Russia will not stop on Ukraine, noting that European countries should be“very, very concerned”.

“We all want to witness a ceasefire, but it must be sustainable and meaningful. It must be long-term, because I believe that the people of Ukraine have the right to their territory, to peace, and they have the right to their democratically elected government. This unites us,” the speaker emphasized.

"That is something that brings us together," he concluded.

“That is something that brings us together,” he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, March 31, on the third anniversary of the de-occupation of Bucha, speakers and vice-speakers of parliaments from European countries arrived in the Ukrainian capital.