Organized Crime Summiteers Agree On Stiffening Penalties Against Traffickers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 31 (KUNA) -- Participants in the Organized Immigration Crime Summit on Monday agreed to stiffen penalties against gangs of immigrants' trafficking.
The British premiership said in a statement the summit that grouped representatives of more than 40 states and organizations supported the UK call for treating the human trafficking on equal basis with terrorism.
Today's summit signals an emerging new coalition to resist the traffickers in all phases of the smuggling chain, the official statement said, noting that the summiteers agreed on new legislations for border security and seizing mobile phones of persons who smuggle people via the sea in life threatening conditions.
They also agreed on new measures to scrutinize any commercial activity to put an end to exploiting illegitimate labor.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as cited by the official statement, said that the immigration gangs trade in humans' suffering, breach the borders and threaten the British economy.
The British government is restoring control and acting with international partners to crush these gangs and secure the boundaries, he said.
Starmer revealed that the government since its election has repatriated more than 24,000 persons who had no right to reside in Britain, clamped down on illegal laborers, criminal crimes and detained elements involved in human trafficking.
Britain has worked out conventions with main foreign partners to enhance the cooperation at this level -- namely with France, Germany, Italy and Blakan countries. (end)
