OMNIA Partners Names Ashish Agarwal Executive Vice President Of Technology

Agarwal's hire reflects OMNIA Partners' commitment to delivering value through cutting-edge procurement solutions

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMNIA Partners , the nation's largest and most experienced group purchasing organization for the public and private sectors, announced that Ashish Agarwal will be joining the Executive Leadership team as Executive Vice President of Technology, reporting to Founder, President, and CEO Todd Abner.

In his new role, Agarwal will oversee IT Infrastructure, Data Engineering, Software Development, and Marketing Technology. At a time when 65% of Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) report being only somewhat confident in their ability to effectively leverage artificial intelligence over the next 12 months, his leadership will be crucial to maintaining and improving OMNIA Partners' data infrastructure in addition to evaluating and adopting emerging technologies across the organization.

"Ashish brings the perfect blend of technical expertise and strategic vision to accelerate OMNIA Partners' digital transformation," said Todd Abner, OMNIA Partners Founder, President, and CEO. "Emerging technologies and artificial intelligence are redefining what's possible and empowering the procurement industry to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

Agarwal comes to OMNIA Partners with more than 25 years in technology leadership with expertise in product development, digital innovation, and data and analytics across B2B and B2C digital commerce organizations. Prior to OMNIA Partners, Agarwal was focused on shaping technology strategies while driving business impact through innovative, data-driven solutions. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Kent State University, a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University, and certificates in Data Science/Machine Learning from University of California, Berkeley and Harvard University. Agarwal serves on the Executive Council of Apparo, a leading technology nonprofit organization.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how the right technology can transform business operations and create meaningful efficiencies," said Agarwal. "I'm looking forward to working alongside the OMNIA Partners team to develop and implement solutions that make a tangible difference for our members."

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. With more than $30B in B2B spending managed each year, its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

