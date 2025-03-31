New Ultrasound Imaging Technique Helps Doctors See Inflammatory Bowel Disease Activity At The Bedside With No Sedation Or Radiation
-
Learn more about the disease
Understand where symptoms come from
Make an informed decision about managing their IBD
"We are proud to be the first hospital in the Washington, D.C. region to offer IUS for IBD patients." said Mark Mattar, MD , director of the IBD Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. "This new technology allows us to get answers right away, without any radiation involved. Since patients are not sedated, they continue to play an instrumental role in this real-time assessment tool of their disease."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) across the U.S. is estimated between 2.4 and 3.1 million.
For more information on our GI offerings, call (202) 444-8541 or visit: MedStarHealth/GIExperts .
Watch Dr. Mark Mattar discuss intestinal ultrasound (IUS) for IBD Patients
SOURCE MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment