Engineering The Next Generation Of Motor Oil: Valvoline Global Drives Innovation With GF-7

Building on 150+ years of innovation, Valvoline contributes to the advancement of the new GF-7 standard and formulates products that exceed it, delivering superior engine protection and performance.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValvolineTM Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, has announced the launch of their new passenger car motor oil formulas for both the U.S. and Canada. These formulas surpass the updated International Lubricant Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC) GF-7 standards, which formally go into effect today.

As a driving force behind the continuous development of new engine oil standards since their inception, Valvoline Global has remained consistent in ensuring that their formulations exceed industry specifications. Current ILSAC GF-6 certified synthetic Valvoline motor oils already meet all requirements of the new ILSAC GF-7 specification, exemplifying the ongoing mission of Valvoline Global to inspire and enable who and what moves the world forward.

Valvoline is the only major lubricant marketer with a state-of-the-art engine lab actively involved in helping define the ILSAC engine oil standards. The facility located in Ashland, Ky. (U.S.) is unique to the industry allowing Valvoline Global to perform critical engine sequence tests that help define industrywide performance requirements every five to seven years. With Valvoline's expertise and industry-leading technologies, these future-proof formulations meet the evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers, ensuring optimal performance and maximizing vehicle life.

"These days, everything seems to move just a little bit faster, and our engines have to work even harder to keep up with the pace of our busy lives," said Dr. Michael Warholic, Senior Global Technology Director at Valvoline Global Operations. "By helping car owners maintain their vehicles' performance and longevity, Valvoline's dedication to the development of the ILSAC GF-7 standards is protecting engines not just for today, but for the needs of tomorrow as well, delivering improved performance levels in almost every area."

All of Valvoline's ILSAC GF-7 compliant engine oils provide exceptional performance and protection against the four main causes of engine breakdown – wear, friction, heat and deposits – to provide consumers with more than just the basic standard of protection needed for modern engine performance.

Valvoline's ILSAC GF-7 full synthetic technology was tested in a single engine for over 500,000 miles across three years without the need to replace any critical component, while significantly reducing sludge and deposits compared to an ILSAC GF-6 quality oil.

The ILSAC GF-7 specification continues the A and B designations started with the ILSAC GF-6 upgrade in 2020. The ILSAC GF-7A designation applies to all SAE 0W-20 viscosity grades and heavier. ILSAC GF-7A is backward compatible with all previous GF-6A, GF-5 and older ILSAC specifications. The ILSAC GF-7B designation applies to SAE 0W-16 viscosity grade oils and is backward compatible to ILSAC GF-6B only.

As ILSAC GF-6 designated motor oils are phased out of distribution channels after the March 31, 2025, GF-7 launch, new Valvoline motor oils meeting the ILSAC GF-7A standard will include the "Starburst" API mark on all bottles, while ILSAC GF-7B-compliant oils will have the API "Shield." Oils meeting API SP will feature an updated API "Donut" with SP designation.

"Advances in engine oil performance wouldn't be possible without the dedication, expertise and leadership of our Valvoline engineers and scientists, who work tirelessly to help define and shape the industry standards, continually raising the bar to benefit us all," said Warholic.

For more information, please visit

About ValvolineTM Global Operations

THE ORIGINAL. Inventing the Way Forward.

ValvolineTM Global Operations is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, we introduced the world's first branded motor oil, claiming our position as The Original Motor Oil.

As The Original, we've been innovating to solve problems for over 150 years. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, our solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. And we're committed to powering the future of mobility for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – today and as we move forward. We are now a part of Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies. Our strategic partnership creates a powerful combination to drive unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions.

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED