Linksquares Named Leader In G2's Spring Grid® Report For Contract Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our number one priority is ensuring our customers get full value from their CLM solution. At LinkSquares, we exist to develop tools that help legal teams be better strategic business partners and empower teams across the organization - from legal, to sales, to finance, to procurement - to easily engage with contracts and bring enhanced clarity to every business function," said Steve McKenzie, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer, "The commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized support is evident in our impressive G2 ratings . We consider ourselves trusted partners in our customers' legal tech journeys, and this recognition is a testament to the collaborative nature of the entire LinkSquares community."

LinkSquares achieved Leader recognition by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CLM category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"It's game-changing for so many reasons. From having a simple and effective fully searchable single point of truth for all contracts (i.e. as a contract repository) to the AI it offers. But overall the process of buying, implementing, and using the product is simple, easy, and very cost-effective. The LinkSquares Team was a dream to work with and extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way," review from mid-market general counsel and LinkSquares customer via G2.

A few highlights from G2 users:



98% of users gave LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars.

98% of users believe the product is moving in the right direction. 93% of users said they would recommend LinkSquares to others.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to LinkSquares for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

Being named a Leader in G2's Spring Grid® Report for CLM highlights the company's commitment to delivering solutions that make a real difference for customers. This recognition reflects the trust placed in the platform by countless legal teams to streamline their work. The team continues to innovate, with a strong focus on advancing AI capabilities to further simplify and enhance the user experience.

Learn more about what real users have to say on G2's LinkSquares review page !

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, Wayfair, and the Boston Celtics. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage - unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit .

