BGL Announces The Real Estate Sale Of Dermatology Associates Of Georgia
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, TM Medical Properties is a real estate investment firm that acquires and manages real estate properties leased to healthcare providers who are credit tenants. TM Medical currently owns 25 medical buildings that are leased to hospitals and physician group-owned practices.
BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team is a leading advisor to private and institutional healthcare organizations, offering capital market strategies and solutions, including sale-leaseback transactions, asset disposition, debt/equity recapitalization, construction financing, private placements, and various tax-deferral structures. With our investment banking and brokerage professionals working together seamlessly to ensure fluid transactions, we help our clients maximize their healthcare real estate investments.
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .
