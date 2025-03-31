Pacific Workers Celebrates Five Years Of Helping Injured Workers In Stockton, CA

STOCKTON, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers is proud to mark a significant milestone-five years of providing dedicated legal services to injured workers in Stockton and the surrounding areas.

Since opening our doors, we've had the privilege of standing by the hardworking individuals who have faced injuries on the job, helping them navigate the complexities of workers' compensation to secure the justice and compensation they deserve.

In our first five years, we've helped over hundreds of injured workers in the Stockton area with legal guidance and unwavering support during some of their most challenging moments.

Achievements that commit us to our community

One of our most notable achievements was a significant 6-Firgure settlement for a client who suffered a broken arm while lifting heavy boxes. This success story is just one of many where we've ensured that workers receive the compensation they need to recover and move forward.

"Our mission has always been to serve our community with compassion and determination," said Bilal Kassem , President and Co-founder at Pacific Workers. "Our commitment to serving Stockton and helping individuals rebuild after a workplace injury is as strong as ever."

About Pacific Workers

Pacific Workers is a law firm dedicated to helping injured workers in California, providing compassionate legal support to ensure the benefits and compensation to which they are entitled. The firm has a proven record of securing favorable outcomes for clients who have suffered workplace injuries.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carmen Ramirez

Community Director

[email protected]

(925) 642-1988.

SOURCE Pacific Workers', The Lawyers for Injured Workers

