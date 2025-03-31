MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF ANY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Constantinsborg A/S withdraws voluntary cash offer to the shareholders of FirstFarms A/S and withdraws proposal for delisting

FirstFarms A/S (" FirstFarms ") has today received notification from Constantinsborg A/S (the“ Offeror ”) that the Offeror has today decided to withdraw the voluntary cash offer for all shares in FirstFarms (excluding treasury shares held by FirstFarms and shares already held by the Offeror).

The Offeror has today also informed FirstFarms that the Offeror withdraws its shareholder proposal to the annual general meeting on 29 April 2025, according to which FirstFarms shall, without undue delay, request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to delete FirstFarms' shares from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The Offeror's decision to withdraw the voluntary cash offer is made with reference to FirstFarms' company announcements no. 15/2025 and 16/2025 published on 30 March 2025, in which it was announced that on 30 March 2025 the Slovakian authorities have identified an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in a cattle herd of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms' farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia.

And with reference to FirstFarms' subsequent company announcement no. 17/2025 disclosed earlier today (31 March 2025) describing the consequences of the outbreak for the company's expectations for 2025, as the Offeror considers the outbreak and the related consequences to constitute a material adverse change for FirstFarms which entitles the Offeror to withdraw and terminate the Offer pursuant to the terms of the offer document published by the Offeror.

The Offeror's full notice of withdrawal of the voluntary cash offer is attached.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

Chairman of the Board Henrik Hougaard

For further information:

Please visit our website or contact Chairman of the Board, Henrik Hougaard on phone +45 40 53 62 48.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments



(18) Constantinsborg withdraws voluntary cash offer Constantinsborg - Meddelelse om tilbagekaldelse - ENG