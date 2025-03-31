Newton Golf Company To Host Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call On March 31, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (Nasdaq: NWTG), a developer of performance-focused golf equipment, today announced it will host an earnings call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 4:30PM ET.

Earnings Call Details

. Date: March 31, 2025

. Time: 4:30 PM ET

. Participant Listening Options:

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0779 or 1 201-389-0914



CallmeTM:

- Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event.

- Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

The call will feature remarks from Greg Campbell, Chairman and CEO, providing an overview of the Company's financial performance and strategic outlook.

A recording of the call will be available following the event via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company's future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Newton Golf Company

551 Calle San Pablo

Camarillo, CA 93012



Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: