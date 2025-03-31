Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2025 Update – New Date For Annual Report And AGM
Referring to press release released earlier today.
The annual accounts for 2024 which in the financial calendar were scheduled to be issued on 31st March 2025 are now, pending a debt solution, scheduled to be issued 30th April 2025
The Annual General Metting which in the financial calendar was scheduled to be held on 30th April 2025 is now scheduled to be held on 23rd May 2025.
Updated Financial Calendar
- Wednesday 30th April: Annual Accounts 2024 to be issued. Friday 23rd May: Annual General Meeting. Friday 30th May: 1st Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 29th August: 2nd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 28th November: 3rd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
