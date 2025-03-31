Genuine Optics USA Relocating Headquarters To New Facilities In San Jose

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Facilities Include Laboratory and Field Application Engineering

- Madhav Bhatta, CEOSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genuine Optics USA, a leader in full-portfolio optical transceivers, today announced the relocation of its Headquarters in San Jose to a larger facility. Genuine Optics, a US company, with its legacy of HG Genuine product portfolio and intellectual property, is growing its US-based operations to accommodate increasing demand for optical transceivers to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) datacenter buildout. The new facility will include space for additional Field Application Engineering as well as headquarters functions.“The phenomenal growth of the demand in AI, along with the operational status of our Thailand facility, have generated this growth,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics.“Our huge portfolio of products in Datacom, Telecom, and PON continues to get traction with our customer base.”The new facility is also in San Jose at 2580 North First Street, Suite 100, San Jose, CA 95131, and will be open on April 7.About Genuine OpticsHeadquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

