Al-Kadro Is Illuminated By The Return Of The Great Figure Al-Nour Al-Jilani To It

Greetings to Kadro. Let's move on, oh Captain. Alongside the waves, the gentle sparrow, the depth of the night, and the wanderer these songs speak of longing and nostalgia, capturing the feeling of leaving one's homeland someday. This feeling proved true when the unfortunate circumstances of war forced him to leave his home, fleeing the hell of war and the brutal treatment of unarmed citizens by the rebel militia, terrorizing them.

This suffering, from which no one was spared, the well-known Sudanese artist Al-Nour Al-Jilani had a share of it, a journey told by Mr. Ahmed Al-Nour Al-Jilani, to Sudanow the only son of Mr. Al-Nour Al-Jilani said The family was displaced from the Abu Halima area, rural Al-Kadaro, north of Bahri locality, to Omdurman city, as the last family to leave the area. This was due to the father's refusal to leave his home, saying, "If death comes, I will wait for it in my house." However, with the entry of militia members into the neighborhood and their brutal treatment, our fears intensified. We managed to convince him of the necessity of leaving Abu Halima for our village in the Al-Zubairab area, in Omdurman, After convincing him that the period is simple and does not exceed two or three weeks, even though we did not carry with us all the needs of clothes and others, but the hopes of returning and returning faded, as we remained there for nearly two years of forced displacement, Ahmed says I went out with my father and mother by an ordinary car through the Helfaya bridge that connects Khartoum Bahri After reaching Omdurman, the father and the family felt a strange joy mixed with happiness and safety, and the tension and fear were removed due to the presence of the army with its many posts in the Omdurman area.







Ahmed sends his greetings and gratitude through Sudanow to the Sudanese army, the Safety valve of the nation and its people. He praises their sacrifices and their heroics and wishes them victory and steadfastness in eliminating these rebels and mercenaries.

He also extends his gratitude to the people of Omdurman, especially the family and relatives of Mr. Al-Nour Al-Jilani in the Sarourab (Zubairab) area, for their hospitality, warm welcome, and beautiful sentiments. For nearly two years, Omdurman has been our safe haven, as it has always been.

Ahmed says that the essence of the experience has taught us that one of the negatives of displacement is leaving your home, family, and house. On the positive side, it brought us closer to our relatives and introduced us to a new, beautiful community that was previously unfamiliar due to people being preoccupied with the pressures of daily life before the war, distancing themselves from family connections and gatherings. In displacement, we found the love of family and the gathering of loved ones.

However, thanks to the continuous victories achieved by the armed forces, which have contributed to creating security and safety for citizens to return to their homes, Al-Nour Al-Jilani's return to his homeland is not merely a personal settlement but a message to all displaced people about the necessity of returning home and contributing to reconstruction and development. Returning to the land of Abi Halima means, for him, reconnecting with his roots and the source of his artistic inspiration.

Ahmed mentions that when his father entered the house, he was overwhelmed with deep joy and amazement, unable to express his feelings due to the intensity of his happiness and surprise. After seeing all his memories in the house, and thankfully, despite some minor thefts, the furniture, along with all the honorary certificates and important documents belonging to the his father, were still there.

Ahmed Al-Nour Al-Jilani

Ahmed says that Al-Nour Al-Jilani, nicknamed "Tarzan", was born and raised in the village of Abu Halima, north of Khartoum, in 1944. He received his education in the Shambat neighborhood and was a prominent member of the Sudanese Socialist Union during the era of former President Jaafar Nimeiry.

Al-Nour has multiple talents in fine art, drawing, and Nabawi poetry. He is a renowned Sudanese singer known for his unique singing style, which combines traditional folk singing with modern tarab music, addressing various themes and topics.

Al-Nour began his artistic career in 1964 with the "Tarab" group, emulating singers Othman Al-Shafie and Khidir Bashir. In his first participation in a singing festival, he won first prize with the song "Mudallina" by poet Mohamed Saad Diab. This achievement motivated him to pursue a successful artistic career.

Al-Nour Al-Jilani was known for his humility, simplicity, and avoidance of pretension and arrogance. He lived a life characteristic of rural people, known for their generosity, giving, and spending on all charitable causes. It was said about him, "His hand is always open to give what is rightfully his."

He had many charitable participations, during which he performed benefit concerts in support of the elderly and the disabled. He even wrote a song, the lyrics of which were composed by orphaned children, but it was not released due to his recent poor health. The song's lyrics said:

"I am suffering and my heart is bleeding,

My mother and father have passed away, I was born an orphan.

I was born dead, yet alive."

These lyrics reflect the pain and suffering of orphaned children, and Al-Nour's song aimed to raise awareness and support for their cause.

Al-Nour Al-Jilani is considered one of the pioneers of music in Sudan and one of the unique voices that will never be repeated. He has a sensitive and profound ability to express his inner feelings, along with divine talents and skills in writing poetry and composing most of his songs. Like other artists, he has a message for his country and admirers. He shares a strong and beautiful relationship with his brothers, family, and tribe, being the eldest son of Al-Jilani. He was raised in a Sufi environment, and his family belongs to the Tijaniyyah order. All the siblings in his family were known for their beautiful voices, which they dedicated to praising the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The professor praised the Prophet (PBUH) and sang for his country, in addition to his love songs.

Al-Nour Al-Jilani also presented songs for children, singing with them and expressing his love for them. He starred in a music video for the song "Khwatir Fil" (Elephant Thoughts) by poet Hassan Bara and composer Suliman Zain Al-Abidine, a childhood friend and companion. The song addresses various issues and targets specific social and age groups, including children.

The song "Khwatir Fil" is particularly notable, as it tackles the issue of animal protection and rights, using the voice of a young elephant who has been captured. The song promotes kindness and compassion towards animals.

Other notable songs by Al-Nour Al-Jilani include "Juba", which he wrote and composed during a trip to Juba, South Sudan, and "Gana Al-Eid" (The Festival Song), which he wrote during his father's funeral procession.

Al-Nour Al-Jilani is a talented artist who has left a lasting impact on the Sudanese music scene, with over 22 songs to his name. He is considered one of the most prominent stars of the Kadero and Abu Halima region, which is known for its rich cultural heritage and has produced many notable figures in the arts.

The region is a symbol of cultural diversity and a national treasure that will contribute to the country's recovery and prosperity.