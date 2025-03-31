Investornewsbreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Closes CA$237,106 Private Placement To Support U.S. Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, announced the closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of CA$237,106. The offering included 6,973,705 units priced at CA$0.034, each consisting of one common share and one full warrant exercisable at CA$0.055 for 24 months. Company insiders, including the CEO, CFO and a board member, collectively purchased 2,050,000 units. Proceeds will be used to expand U.S. marketing efforts and support general corporate purposes.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

