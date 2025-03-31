Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mini Excavator With Shovel-Blade (TRO-1317)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new mini excavator with a shovel-blade to provide a more stable machine stance," said an inventor, from Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the STABILIZING BLADE FOR EXCAVATORS. My design would offer optimal leverage, and it could help with the movement of ground-based materials back and forth in a less time-consuming manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a new mini excavator with a convenient shovel-blade. In doing so, it increases stabilization for safer working conditions. It also saves time by eliminating turning during leveling and grade work. Additionally, it reduces maintenance costs and repairs to the undercarriage due to lowering the requirements for turning/scrubbing undercarriage components. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for general contractors, excavation sub-contractors, building construction crew workers, site preparation contractors, etc. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1317, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

