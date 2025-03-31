FIRST RESPONDERS IN OREGON SECURE TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

198 EMTs, Paramedics, and Dispatchers Win Better Protections, Higher Wages

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency medical service dispatchers, technicians, and paramedics at American Medical Response (AMR) in Washington County represented by Teamsters Local 223 have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement includes wage increases, signing bonuses, an eight percent 401(k) match, and improved vacation language.

"This contract is the first labor agreement for EMS workers in our area," said Megan Conti, a member of the negotiating committee. "It's remarkable to have been a part of this landmark accomplishment and to see the fruit of organized labor pay off in the form of a strong collective bargaining agreement."

Local 223 represents nearly 600 emergency medical service workers in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties and will continue to fight for industry-leading contracts for first responders throughout Oregon.

"AMR Teamsters remained steadfast and determined to win the strongest possible first contract, and now, they have it," said Austin DePaolo, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 223. "Our union - along with Teamsters Local 58 - is proud to represent nearly 1,000 essential EMS workers across the greater Portland area. The highly skilled work that these Teamsters provide saves lives, keeps our communities safe, and deserves the protections of a strong union contract."

Since 1938, Teamsters Local 223 has proudly represented 2,200 workers in Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit teamsters223 .

