WEEX Drives Global Strategy With Dubai Office And TOKEN2049 Spotlight

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, WEEX officially announced the opening of its international office in Dubai's central financial district, joining top-tier exchanges like Bybit, OKX, and Bitget in establishing a physical presence in the region. As the most dynamic crypto hub in the Middle East, Dubai continues to attract leading platforms. WEEX has also seen rapid growth in global markets, driven by its ongoing advantages in trading security, product liquidity, and user experience.

The WEEX Dubai international office now houses over 600 employees, making it one of the largest crypto exchange operations in the region. Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, said:“With WEEX's rapid growth in the Middle East and global markets, we plan to expand our team further in Dubai over the next one to two years, adding 30 to 50 new hires to better support local operations and service deployment.” As WEEX continues to grow its user base, product offerings, and international influence, Dubai will serve as the central hub for the platform's global expansion, driving localized operations and team-building efforts to enhance WEEX's global strength and influence.

As a global crypto trading platform founded in 2018, WEEX has already served over 6.2 million users across 130+ countries and regions. With a daily trading volume of over $5 billion, WEEX supports more than 1,700 trading pairs, including popular mainstream and emerging tokens. The platform offers spot and derivative trading with leverage up to 400x. Backed by strong liquidity and a precision trading matching system, WEEX also protects users' assets with a 1,000 BTC Protection Fund. The platform's innovative copy trading feature has attracted a significant number of professional traders and users, making it one of the most popular tools for precision trading today.

Meanwhile, WEEX has partnered with global brand ambassador Michael Owen and five regional ambassadors to further promote the concept of Precision Trading. The platform is also launching the“Win With Michael Owen, Sign up & get up to $100 for Free” campaign. New users who register can receive up to $30,000 in USDT rewards and have a chance to win a signed football jersey by watching Michael Owen's newly released brand video:

As a legendary striker, Michael Owen is known for his precision, efficiency, and decisiveness on the field. This relentless pursuit of precision aligns perfectly with WEEX's core philosophy of Precision Trading. Reflecting on how to make quick, accurate decisions under pressure, Michael Owen said:“I realized early on that being fully prepared for all possible outcomes is key to making the best decision in the moment. Otherwise, hesitation can cause opportunities to slip by.” This“instinctive decision-making,” built through years of practice and experience, helped him master risk management and timing, principles that align perfectly with WEEX's approach to trading.

Since the partnership, WEEX has continued refining its precision trading tools and deepening its market strategies, helping users improve decision-making efficiency and enhance risk control. Looking ahead, WEEX will continue to use its Dubai international office as the central hub of its global strategy, focusing on product development, localized services, and regulatory compliance. Through platforms like TOKEN2049, WEEX will further drive the adoption of Precision Trading across broader markets. Michael Owen and the global ambassador team will continue to collaborate with WEEX to help more investors navigate market volatility, capture opportunities, and unlock the full potential of the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: WEEX does not currently conduct any virtual asset activities in the UAE and has not been licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). WEEX will only engage in virtual asset activities in Dubai upon obtaining the necessary VARA license.

