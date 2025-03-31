Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cell Phone Screen Protector (TLS-790)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to offer a clearer view of your phone screen, especially for individuals who are farsighted and also diminish the need to constantly search for your reading glasses," said an inventor, from Ruskin, Fla., "so I invented the READ - EZ. My modified screen protector design could eliminate the need for separate reading glasses when using a cell phone."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a cell phone screen protector. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to enhance or magnify the user's view of the text/screen. As a result, it eliminates the need for reading glasses when viewing the phone. It also would help protect the screen against scratches and damage. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for cell phone owners who are farsighted and those who use reading glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-790, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

