Massumi + Consoli Expands Private Equity M&A Capabilities With Addition Of Gregory Cage In New York

Cage Brings Significant Deal Experience and Client Synergies to the Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli , a nationwide law firm focused on private equity and M&A, is pleased to announce that Greg Cage has joined the firm's Private Equity and M&A practice as a Partner in its rapidly expanding New York office. Greg will serve as a key member of the M&A team as the firm continues to scale to meet growing client demand for sophisticated, middle market transactional counsel.

Greg has extensive experience advising middle market private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, along with other public and private companies, on a broad range of M&A transactions. He joins M+C with a private equity client roster consistent with the firm's existing client base, enabling the firm to further expand its footprint in New York.

"Adding Greg is a strategic decision that presents us with a significant opportunity to broaden our client base through overlap with our existing capabilities," said Peter Massumi , Co-Founder of Massumi + Consoli. "We look forward to partnering with Greg to continue enhancing our position as the premier law firm in the nation focused on private equity and M&A."

Greg has led numerous complex transactions across a wide variety of industries, including platform and add-on acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, carve-outs, strategic mergers, growth and structured equity investments, dispositions, special situations transactions and joint ventures.

"Greg's practice is perfectly aligned with our core competencies and approach, making him an ideal fit for our firm," said Anthony Consoli , the firm's other Co-Founder.

"Massumi + Consoli has quickly expanded its presence in New York thanks to its unique combination of sophisticated deal expertise and a highly personalized approach to each transaction, and I am excited to help drive that expansion further," added Greg. "By leveraging the firm's substantial middle market private equity experience, as well as its unmatched commitment to responsiveness and client satisfaction, my clients will immediately benefit from an enhanced value proposition."

Prior to joining Massumi + Consoli, Greg was a Partner at Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide, Chambers-ranked law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and an unmatched client experience specifically tailored to the middle market needs of private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as other dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized, boutique experience.

