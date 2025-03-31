ALM Automotive Group Expands Its Reach With A Brand-New Nissan Dealership In Newnan, GA

ALM Nissan Newnan Dealership

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Automotive Group (ALM Cars ) is proud to announce the opening of ALM Nissan Newnan , which is a newly acquired dealership located in Newnan, Georgia.

This new addition under ALM Automotive Group's ownership is intended to strengthen the company's commitment to providing the residents of Georgia with a wide range of quality new and used Nissan vehicles. With over 4,000 vehicles currently in stock and 16 locations across Georgia, South and North Carolina, ALM Cars continues to be a strong leader in vehicle retail.

ALM Nissan Newnan now serves as the premier destination for new and used Nissan vehicles in Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange, and the surrounding areas. It doesn't matter whether you're searching for an efficient sedan like the Nissan Versa or the high-performance Nissan GT-R, the dealership offers an exciting selection of vehicles to fit every need.

Customers will also have the opportunity to explore a diverse inventory of new Nissan vehicles models, including:

Nissan Altima

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Frontier

Nissan Versa

Nissan Pathfinder

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Rogue

Nissan Armada

Nissan T

Nissan Ariya

In addition to its new vehicle lineup, ALM Nissan Newnan features a broad selection of pre-owned cars, including certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles. As part of ALM Cars' strong reputation for quality, all used cars at the dealership undergo rigorous inspection checks to make sure that they meet the highest standards before they are put out on the lot. This means that customers who are looking for a budget-friendly pre-owned vehicle will find no shortage of options at the dealership.

ALM Nissan Newnan has always been dedicated to supporting the local community, which is precisely why they offer not only a vast selection of vehicles but also expert service for years of reliable driving. Their service department is staffed by highly trained technicians who are fully capable of handling everything from routine maintenance to more complex repairs. Additionally, ALM Nissan Newnan provides a 5-day/300-mile exchange policy to help ensure customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

With the opening of ALM Nissan Newnan, ALM Cars is further solidifying its position as a leader in the Southeast car retail market. The company continues to remain focused on delivering exceptional service, an extensive vehicle selection, and a customer-first approach.

For those of you who are interested in exploring the inventory, ALM Nissan Newnan invites customers to visit their showroom or take full advantage of nationwide shipping options. Visit ALM Nissan Newnan today to experience unparalleled service and explore our inventory.

