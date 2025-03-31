INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Teleflex Incorporated - TFX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teleflex Incorporated ("Teleflex" or the "Company") (NYSE: TFX ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Teleflex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2025, in a series of press releases, Teleflex announced its intent "to create a new, independently publicly traded company . . . consisting of Teleflex's Urology, Acute Care, and OEM businesses"; its "ent[ry] into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG for an estimated cash payment on closing of approximately €760 million"; and the resignation of Teleflex's Chief Financial Officer.

Following these announcements, Teleflex's stock price fell $38.52 per share, or 21.69%, to close $139.11 per share on February 27, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED