Budget Dead Spot: Braille Institute Protest Exposes Harm To 700,000 Californians

Braille Institute to Stage Symbolic“Remote Library” Action at State Capitol, Urging Lawmakers to Restore Critical Funding for Visually Impaired Californians.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For two mornings this week-April 1 and April 2 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM-a“Remote Braille Library” will open its doors inside the California State Capitol. But this is no ordinary schedule. The limited three-hour window is a deliberate and symbolic choice by the Braille Institute of America to demonstrate the real-world consequences of devastating budget cuts that completely eliminated funding for their Southern California library services.The message is clear: if the state's budget offers zero dollars, afternoons simply vanish.The Braille Institute, which provides free literacy and educational services to blind and visually impaired Californians, is using this Capitol installation to underscore how critical state support is for the nearly 700,000 visually impaired individuals who need access to Braille books, audio resources, large-print materials, and personalized reading support.A Symbolic Call to ActionThe remote library at the California State Capitol Swing Space in Room 4400 offers Braille books, digital players, and large-print reading materials to legislators and staff, who are invited to browse the collection and participate in a short“Braille reading challenge.” Outside the room, signs read:“Library Hours: 9 AM – 12 PM Only. The Rest Has Been Cut.”Throughout the event, Braille Institute volunteers will share stories of how visually impaired Californians-from kindergartners to war veterans-rely on library services to stay independent, continue learning, and remain connected to the world around them.“This isn't just about books-it's about dignity, literacy, and inclusion,” said past Senator Dean Florez (Ret.), who is supporting the effort.“California's budget must reflect our values. That includes restoring these life-changing services for those who need them most.”The Budget RequestBraille Institute is requesting an $800,000 appropriation in the 2025–26 State Budget:$500,000 to restore previous funding eliminated in the 2024–25 budget$300,000 to adjust for inflation and increased demand from aging populations and students with disabilitiesSince 1978, the state has been required by law to support Braille library services. In that time, California's visually impaired population has grown by 60%, yet funding has remained flat-and now, eliminated.“For our patrons who rely heavily on our services, these cuts are a terrible blow to their quality of life,” said Lisa Lepore, Library Director, Braille Institute.Next StepsAdvocates are urging members of the Legislature, particularly the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Education, to include the funding restoration in the May Revision of the state budget.To support the campaign , follow the conversation online #RestoreBrailleBudget.About Braille InstituteFounded in 1919, Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization that provides free programs and services to the blind and visually impaired. Its Southern California Regional Library, previously supported by the state, serves 10 counties and thousands of residents every year.To learn more about Braille Institute, visit .

