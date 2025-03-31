Richmond American Set To Build New Clermont Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exclusive enclave will offer five single- and two-story floor plans showcasing professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ). Richmond American's inspired floor plans will appeal to growing families as well as those looking to expand and enhance their living spaces.

New homes with open layouts and designer details

5 thoughtfully designed single- and two-story floor plans

Up 5 bedrooms and approx. 3,950 sq. ft.

Gourmet kitchens, deluxe primary bathrooms, covered patios and 3-car garages available Close proximity to popular theme parks, highways, shopping, dining, recreation and essential services

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

