Genuine Optics Announces 1.6Tb/S OSFP Module Products
“Our investment in our silicon photonics platform is now bearing fruit in a multitude of next-gen products,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics.“With our comprehensive portfolio, we continue to be a one-stop shop for our customers in the data center and beyond.”
See the 1.6T product demonstrated at OFC, booth 1842.
About Genuine Optics
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.
