God's Big Ten: A Guide To Living Right A Joyful New Children's Book Brings The Ten Commandments To Life

God's Big Ten Cover Art Illustration

Chapter 1, Commandment 1: Put God First

Created for children ages 4–10, this beautifully illustrated book introduces young readers to the Ten Commandments

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Veronica Brown is proud to release her heartwarming children's book, God's Big Ten: A Guide to Living Right, now available on Amazon. Created for children ages 4–10, this beautifully illustrated book introduces young readers to the Ten Commandments in a way that's easy to understand, fun to explore, and spiritually enriching.Order your copy today:🖼️“Tell the truth. Always tell what happened.'I spilled the juice. I'm sorry I lied.'”Each page is a lesson wrapped in love, designed to foster kindness, honesty, obedience, and faith in young hearts. From Loving God to Loving Others, children will learn about biblical principles through bright, relatable characters and scenes that reflect Black families and communities in a joyful, positive light.“Number One! God is the only One.Love Him with all your heart, and you'll shine like the sun!”Parents, grandparents, teachers, and Sunday school leaders will appreciate how seamlessly God's Big Ten weaves faith-based education into a playful and engaging reading experience.📖 Highlights:Representation through diverse, beautiful illustrationsGentle guidance on character-building valuesPerfect for bedtime, homeschooling, or children's churchOrder your copy today:

