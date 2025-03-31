Dechert Continues To Enhance Structured Finance And Private Credit Capabilities With Addition Of Brian Whaley

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Whaley joins Dechert from an international law firm where he advised underwriters, issuers and investment managers on financings of private credit vehicles, collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions, as well as other various asset-backed securities transactions. In addition, Mr. Whaley has also represented investment banks and other clients in matters related to credit derivatives, swap transactions, restructurings and asset repackaging programs.

"Brian's extensive knowledge in securitization, structured and derivative products and private credit further strengthens our capabilities and reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative and effective solutions for our clients in this area," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"We are thrilled to have Brian join the firm. His specialist expertise and strong industry connections make him a tremendous asset to our team," said Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities group. "For more than three decades, Dechert has been guiding our private credit clients, assisting them in innovating and prospering as the industry has expanded into a complex and diverse market worth nearly US$3 trillion. Brian's insights and experience will bolster our ability to achieve outstanding outcomes for these clients, further cementing our firm as a leader in private credit."

Mr. Whaley said, "Dechert's robust private credit platform and commitment to excellence make it the ideal firm for fostering innovation and providing the highest caliber of client service. I am eager to work alongside my new colleagues and contribute to the firm's ongoing success in the private credit sector."

This move follows the arrival of Craig Cohen, who recently joined Dechert in New York as a partner in its global tax group with expertise in CLOs, structured credit and securitization.

Dechert has advised private credit clients for more than 30 years, helping them to innovate and thrive as the industry has grown into a complex and diverse US$3 trillion market. We create value on the full spectrum of strategies and sub-strategies, including asset-based, distressed debt, permanent capital, direct lending, subordinated debt, specialty financing, special situations and venture debt. With more than 80% of Private Debt Investor's top 100 private credit firms as clients, we offer market-leading fund formation, financing, regulatory, M&A and tax expertise across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

Media Contact:

Chloe Magnuson

[email protected]

SOURCE Dechert LLP