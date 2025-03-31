C&H® Sugar Unveils New Packaging For Baker's Sugar Delivering The Same Premium Quality For Baking Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) C&H® Baker's SugarTM is expertly crafted with an ultrafine grain size, making it the ultimate choice for superior baking results. Recommended by professional chefs, this premium sugar dissolves quickly, blends easily, and melts effortlessly -ensuring smooth cake batters, silky frostings and evenly baked color. It incorporates readily into a wide mix of recipes, enhancing the rise of baked goods and their texture while serving as a direct one-for-one substitute for white granulated sugar.

"At C&H® Sugar, we understand that baking is more than just about ingredients; it's about creating unforgettable moments and cherished memories," said Paula Summers, Marketing Vice President of C&H® Sugar. "With C&H® Baker's SugarTM Easy Baking Tub, we're introducing a product designed for superior functionality - ensuring better incorporation, enhanced texture and consistent performance in every bake."

Now available in the Easy Baking Tub for more convenience. C&H® Baker's SugarTM is Non-GMO Project verified and Kosher certified. The packaging features the H2R icon to guide consumers on recycling.

The launch of the C&H® Baker's SugarTM Easy Baking Tub will expand the availability of this sugar throughout the Western U.S. and make it available online. To find a location in your area carrying C&H® Sugar, please visit chsugar/store-locator .

About C&H Sugar

C&H Sugar Co., Inc., owner of the Crockett, CA sugar refinery, is a part of ASR Group International, Inc. (ASR Group), the world's largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, with an annual production capacity of more than 6 million tons of sugar. The company produces a full line of grocery, industrial, foodservice and specialty sweetener products. Across North America, ASR Group owns and operates six sugar refineries, located in New York, California, Maryland, Louisiana, Canada and Mexico. In Europe, the company owns and operates sugar refineries in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and, with a joint venture partner, Italy. ASR Group also farms sugarcane and owns sugar mills in Mexico and Belize. The company's portfolio includes the leading brands C&H®, Domino®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's® and Sidul®. ASR Group also owns Tellus Products, LLC, a maker of single-use, compostable tableware and foodservice products. ASR Group is owned by Florida Crystals Corporation.

