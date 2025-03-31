Zephyr Releases PSN Outlook For 2025 Showcasing Opportunities For Investing In Separately Managed Accounts (Smas) For 2025 And Beyond

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The following firms contributed:

The Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2025 serves as a resource to implement or learn more about separately managed accounts.

How can two things be so identical yet be so different? – Affinity Investment Advisors

The Role of Quantitative Models in Building Smarter SMAs – Ativo Capital

The Value of Using Factor Clones Versus Broad Benchmarks When Assessing Manager Skill – Aapryl, a subsidiary of Xponance

The Time is Right for Value – Boston Common Asset Management

Investing in Separately Managed Accounts – Capital Wealth Planning LLC

The Federer Paradox: Embracing a Small Advantage to Win Big – Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Turning SMA Reporting into a Competitive Advantage – Data Centrix

Good AI Needs Good Data – finmason

Time To Diversify – Horizon Investment Services

The Axiom of Choice – Martin Investment Management LLC

Role of an Outsourced Boutique Manager in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs ) – One Oak Capital Management

SMAs vs. Mutual Funds: Understanding the Differences – Oppenheimer Investment Management

SMA investing, through a business-owner's perspective – Rothschild Wealth Partners

Navigating Volatile Markets: How SMAs Offer More Control in Small-Cap Investing – Shaker Investments

Riddle Me This... - Tannin Capital

The Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2025 can be viewed – here.

PSN, a leader in SMA data, provides access to hundreds of award-winning products. For 40 years, PSN has been a trusted resource for investment professionals, helping asset and wealth managers connect with investors. The PSN database includes over 21,000 products and nearly 40 years of historical data, making it an invaluable tool for detailed insights and strategic planning.

"We believe that contributing to PSN offers asset managers unparalleled access to wealth managers and plan sponsors interested in performing necessary due diligence," says Chris Volpe, Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "As we look ahead, we are excited to share Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2025. The continued growth and interest in the SMA space present a unique opportunity for PSN contributors and partners to share their valuable insights."

Additionally, PSN's Annual SMA Poll takes the temperature of SMA investing across different firm types and asset classes. Investment professionals are encouraged to take the poll which can be accessed here .

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database. It provides comprehensive data on asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr 's is the industry's most awarded financial services software earning top honors for data and research, technology platform and most recently " Best Wealth Management Company " in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The solution offers portfolio construction, proposal generation , advanced analytics, asset allocation , manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions .

