Zephyr Releases PSN Outlook For 2025 Showcasing Opportunities For Investing In Separately Managed Accounts (Smas) For 2025 And Beyond
The Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2025 serves as a resource to implement or learn more about separately managed accounts.
How can two things be so identical yet be so different? – Affinity Investment Advisors
The Role of Quantitative Models in Building Smarter SMAs – Ativo Capital
The Value of Using Factor Clones Versus Broad Benchmarks When Assessing Manager Skill – Aapryl, a subsidiary of Xponance
The Time is Right for Value – Boston Common Asset Management
Investing in Separately Managed Accounts – Capital Wealth Planning LLC
The Federer Paradox: Embracing a Small Advantage to Win Big – Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC
Turning SMA Reporting into a Competitive Advantage – Data Centrix
Good AI Needs Good Data – finmason
Time To Diversify – Horizon Investment Services
The Axiom of Choice – Martin Investment Management LLC
Role of an Outsourced Boutique Manager in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs ) – One Oak Capital Management
SMAs vs. Mutual Funds: Understanding the Differences – Oppenheimer Investment Management
SMA investing, through a business-owner's perspective – Rothschild Wealth Partners
Navigating Volatile Markets: How SMAs Offer More Control in Small-Cap Investing – Shaker Investments
Riddle Me This... - Tannin Capital
The Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2025 can be viewed – here.
PSN, a leader in SMA data, provides access to hundreds of award-winning products. For 40 years, PSN has been a trusted resource for investment professionals, helping asset and wealth managers connect with investors. The PSN database includes over 21,000 products and nearly 40 years of historical data, making it an invaluable tool for detailed insights and strategic planning.
"We believe that contributing to PSN offers asset managers unparalleled access to wealth managers and plan sponsors interested in performing necessary due diligence," says Chris Volpe, Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "As we look ahead, we are excited to share Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2025. The continued growth and interest in the SMA space present a unique opportunity for PSN contributors and partners to share their valuable insights."
Additionally, PSN's Annual SMA Poll takes the temperature of SMA investing across different firm types and asset classes. Investment professionals are encouraged to take the poll which can be accessed here .
About PSN
For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database. It provides comprehensive data on asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.
About Zephyr
Zephyr 's is the industry's most awarded financial services software earning top honors for data and research, technology platform and most recently " Best Wealth Management Company " in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The solution offers portfolio construction, proposal generation , advanced analytics, asset allocation , manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions .
