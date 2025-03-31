DENSO To Showcase Vehicle-To-Everything Capabilities At Tennesse Smart Mobility Expo

DENSO representatives to highlight green and safe mobility solutions, connect with technology, fleet and government leaders during April 2-3 event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, announced today it will participate in the Tennessee Smart Mobility Expo, happening April 2-3 at the Music Center in Nashville.

The event provides a unique opportunity for the company to demonstrate the product capabilities of its smart mobility brand, MobiQTM ; highlight its commitment to collaboration with local partners for improved mobility; and explore new opportunities to work with technology, fleet and government leaders on transportation solutions.

"The Tennessee Smart Mobility Expo brings together key stakeholders who help the world move more safely and efficiently," said Dino Nardicchio, vice president of North America New Business Development at DENSO. "We look forward to showing how our vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology can contribute to these efforts and to meeting leaders who share our passion for greener, safer movement."

What DENSO is Showing

At Booth #302, DENSO will highlight offerings from MobiQTM, the company brand dedicated to optimizing transportation through V2X solutions. The team will showcase two products:



MobiQTM Roadside Unit – a device that can integrate with existing infrastructure such as traffic signal controllers and networks to enhance safe and efficient traffic flows. MobiQTM On-Board Unit – a device enabling connected vehicles and intelligent infrastructure to communicate, creating new opportunities to improve road safety and vehicle movement.

Leveraging DENSO's 75-year history of automotive know-how - including decades of innovation in areas like vehicle connectivity, vehicle access through digital keys and V2X technologies - MobiQTM is able to offer customized solutions that support traffic management, strengthen safeguards for all road users and optimize fleet vehicle operations. The brand's ultimate goal is to enhance quality of life through improved safety, mobility and sustainability.

Also at the booth will be more information about how DENSO uses federated learning, a secure machine learning approach enabling model training across devices, to help the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga predict vulnerable road user (VRUs) paths and improve safety in their Smart Corridor project.

Panel Participation

In addition to DENSO's booth presence, two company representatives will participate in a panel Tuesday, April 2, at 8:40 a.m. CST, to discuss how DENSO and the University of Tennessee System collaborate to spark mobility innovation in the state. Participants will include:



Shane Hair, DENSO

Danny Norman, UT Center for Industrial Services

Dr. Mina Sartipi, UT Chattanooga

Peyton Winstead, DENSO Victoria Hirschberg, UT System

How to Connect

For technology, fleet or government leaders interested in learning more about DENSO's smart mobility approach, please visit the company's booth or go here to inquire about a meeting with our team .

If interested in opportunities at a leading supplier committed to making roads safer and more efficient for all, visit DENSO's career page .

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit

