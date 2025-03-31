More Than 2,000 Industry Leaders Unite At Pointclickcare SUMMIT 2025 To Shape The Future Of Healthcare

Healthcare's premiere technology event showcases the future of connected care with keynotes from Rob Lowe, Clint Pulver, and industry experts committed to transforming the industry

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare , a leading health tech company that helps providers deliver exceptional care, kicks off its 12th SUMMIT Customer Conference by gathering over 2,000 of the industry's top healthcare professionals and thought leaders to connect, learn, and advance care together. This premiere healthcare technology event will showcase thought-provoking discussions and cutting-edge innovations that are focused on shaping the future of healthcare.

"As the healthcare industry navigates rapid transformation, SUMMIT 2025 will serve as a catalyst for innovation, bringing together leaders across our industry to tackle today's biggest challenges," said Dave Wessinger , co-founder and chief executive officer at PointClickCare. "Our theme, 'Advancing Care Together', is about assembling the people and passion that power the healthcare industry to drive real change. By bringing together stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem, we are shaping a future where care delivery is more connected, efficient, and person-centric."

This year's SUMMIT promises to be the most exciting and impactful event yet, with an exclusive keynote from award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and advocate Rob Lowe. Known for his roles in film and television, Lowe also is a passionate voice for caregivers, bringing a unique perspective to the industry. His keynote will delve into the personal and societal importance of quality care for high needs populations, inspiring attendees to drive positive change.

SUMMIT 2025 will also feature engaging panel discussions and fireside chats, along with an interactive experience hall that will display over 120 integrated technology partners. Participants will have access to more than 40 educational breakout sessions, and a comprehensive product showcase that highlights PointClickCare's segment roadmaps, its latest advancements, and purpose-built solutions, including a new partnership with Senior Sign . Built specifically for senior living, Senior Sign eliminates manual move-in paperwork so communities can spend more time engaging with residents, all while supporting compliance.

Additionally, an Innovation Lab will offer attendees insights into PointClickCare's ongoing research and development efforts aimed at addressing future market needs and current challenges in healthcare today, including:



The Future of Value-Based Care – An examination of collaborative efforts between payers and providers aimed at improving outcomes and managing costs for a more effective future of care.

AI and Predictive Analytics – Utilizing data-driven insights to enhance decision-making and patient care, while enabling providers to operate at the top of their licenses.

The Next Chapter in Care Coordination – Exploring innovations that bridge the gap between acute and post-acute care. Workforce Engagement – Known as the leading authority on employee retention, Clint Pulver will share leadership secrets for elevating team and individual engagement, fostering creativity and collaboration, and inspiring leaders and their teams. This session is especially pertinent considering the significant staffing pressures faced by the healthcare industry.

"PointClickCare SUMMIT is more than the typical conference experience. Attendees are contributing to the effort to solve complex healthcare problems that impact millions of lives through innovative technology and meaningful collaboration," said Annie McBride , chief marketing officer at PointClickCare. "From AI to interoperability, we are driving ground-breaking innovation that will define the next decade of care. By convening together, we are truly advancing care together."

