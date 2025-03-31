Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Tuck Pointer Bladed Tool (SGM-417)
PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved tuck pointer bladed tool for masonry contractors," said one of two inventors, from Camby, Ind., "so we invented the PIVOT TUCK POINTER. Our flexible design allows the blade to reach and apply mortar in tight or hard to reach joint or groove areas."
The patent-pending invention provides a specialized, handheld tuck pointer tool with a modified blade. In doing so, it can be used for mortar/concrete applications that are normally difficult to reach with a standard fixed-bladed tool. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for brick/masonry contractors, building construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-417, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment