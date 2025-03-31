Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Tuck Pointer Bladed Tool (SGM-417)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved tuck pointer bladed tool for masonry contractors," said one of two inventors, from Camby, Ind., "so we invented the PIVOT TUCK POINTER. Our flexible design allows the blade to reach and apply mortar in tight or hard to reach joint or groove areas."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized, handheld tuck pointer tool with a modified blade. In doing so, it can be used for mortar/concrete applications that are normally difficult to reach with a standard fixed-bladed tool. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for brick/masonry contractors, building construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-417, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

