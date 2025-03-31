Midwave Announces Completion Of Regulatory And Standards-Setting Processes For Its Nationwide 1.4Ghz Spectrum Assets

3GPP standardizes the 1.4 GHz spectrum as Band n110, adding a powerful new resource to the U.S. 5G spectrum inventory

- John Kneuer, CEOVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MidWave Wireless , Inc. announced today that the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has formally approved specifications for the 1.4 GHz band, now officially designated as 5G Band n110. This significant milestone paves the way for 5G deployments in this important mid-band spectrum and sets the stage for a broad ecosystem of infrastructure and devices.The establishment of Band n110 follows MidWave Wireless's successful completion of the FCC's substantial service requirements for the band last year. With these regulatory processes now concluded, the 1.4 GHz band can be added to the nation's 5G spectrum inventory. MidWave Wireless holds exclusive licenses for the entire 1.4 GHz band across the United States and its overseas territories, totaling approximately 2.72 billion MHz-POPs of fully cleared, high-power, flexible-use spectrum.The standardization of the 1.4 GHz band as Band n110 offers a compelling combination of characteristics that make it an attractive resource for both mobile operators and mission-critical users. With high-power, flexible-use service rules and favorable propagation characteristics, Band n110 is ideally suited for sensitive and high-priority applications-such as emergency services, critical infrastructure, and mission-critical private broadband networks requiring high availability and low latency. As a 3GPP standard, Band n110 is also an excellent candidate for carrier aggregation with other licensed or unlicensed 5G bands, dramatically enhancing the coverage and throughput of legacy spectrum resources.With 3GPP's approval, network equipment manufacturers and device vendors-many of whom actively participated in the standardization process-can now accelerate development efforts, unlocking a new layer of capability in 5G deployments.“Band n110 combines the best aspects of coverage, performance, and efficiency,” said John Kneuer, CEO of MidWave Wireless.“In a time of pronounced spectrum scarcity, the 1.4 GHz band is ideally suited for the next wave of 5G services for critical infrastructure, from nationwide mobility to ultra-reliable, low-latency applications. We are deeply appreciative of the hard work by the FCC, 3GPP, and our partners across the chipset, device, and infrastructure ecosystems in making Band n110 a reality.”About MidWave WirelessMidWave Wireless, Inc. is a spectrum innovation company that holds all high-power, flexible-use licenses in the 1.4 GHz band, covering 100% of the United States and its overseas territories. In addition to its 1.4 GHz holdings, MidWave Wireless also holds an indirect interest in 18 AWS-3 licenses-a foundational component of 5G Band n70-covering 19% of the U.S. population, including 10 of the 30 largest U.S. markets.For more information, visit or contact ....

