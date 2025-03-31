ETAP Granted US Patent For Advanced Feeder Hosting Capacity Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ETAP® announces its U.S. Patent (No. 12244141) for "System and Method for Fast Feeder Hosting Capacity and Mitigation" technology in Electrical Digital Twin.

- Tanuj Khandelwal, ETAP CEOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ETAP, the market-leader in unified Electrical Digital Twin technology, is pleased to announces that we have been granted a U.S. Patent for "System and Method for Fast Feeder Hosting Capacity and Mitigation" technology (Patent #12244141).The patented technology revolutionizes how utilities assess hosting capacity on distribution feeders. Traditional hosting capacity analysis is time-consuming and often overly conservative. As the grid faces increasing complexity, driven by the rapid expansion of AI usage, expanding distributed energy resources, and fluctuating demand patterns, accelerated decision making to assess hosting capacity is essential to enable more flexibility in grid planning and operations.By leveraging ETAP's novel methodology, this solution enables faster, more accurate evaluations of how much distributed energy-such as solar and battery storage-can be integrated into the grid without compromising reliability. This patented approach allows utilities to make more informed decisions that support a resilient and sustainable energy future.“By approaching the problem from first principles and working backwards from our ideal solution, we developed a novel methodology that transforms how utilities evaluate their distribution networks,” said Tanuj Khandelwal, ETAP CEO.“Through technology advancements such as this Fast Feeder Hosting Capacity patent, and ETAP's revolutionary "Grid to Chip" Electrical Digital Twin collaboration with NVIDIA, we are meeting the challenges of power management, performance optimization, and energy efficiency in the era of artificial intelligence."ETAP is committed to driving innovations that accelerate the energy transition, particularly as demands from AI usage and distributed energy sources drive further complexity in grid operations.

