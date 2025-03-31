Inventhelp Inventor Develops Commercial Salon Bowl Attachment (SBT-1987)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to accommodate a client's long hair during the shampooing and rinsing processes," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the SINK HOLE. My bowl attachment would prop the neck and accept longer hair to prevent the long hair from tangling at the bottom of the basin."

The invention provides a new hairstyling salon bowl attachment. In doing so, it would better accommodate a client with long hair. As a result, it helps prevent hair tangling, matting, and knots. It also saves time and energy while shampooing and rinsing a client's hair. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1987, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED