Publication Of The 2024 Annual Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solutions 30 SE has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as well as with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), its annual financial report as at 31 December 2024. The report is available on the Solutions30 website (), in the Investors' Area, under Publications / Financial Reports.
Attachments
-
ANNUAL REPORT English 12.24
Solutions30 SE Comptes sociaux et rapport de gestion 31.12.2024
