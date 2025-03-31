Public Seminar On April 27, 2025 By Freemasonry For Men And Women In Summit, IL

Seal of the American Federation

All are welcome, in person or online, to hear this exciting discussion about Vibrations in the Masonic Temple and Vibration in Silence

CATONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1893, the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women , LE DROIT HUMAIN, has initiated men and women on all continents in full equality. Today, there are 30,000 Sisters and Brothers in more than 60 countries who share the same ideal: to make the world more beautiful and more fraternal.

Freemasonry, in the United States since the 1700s, was primarily male only. Since 1903, the American Federation of the International Order of Freemasonry has initiated men and women equally. All are welcome to join our Masonic organization to become Freemasons . Our fraternal organization, a means to seek truth and brotherhood, brings all human beings together to work in harmony in the service of humanity through the study of philosophy, symbolism, allegories and traditions.

To celebrate our diversity, the American Federation is organizing a public seminar on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Two topics are covered:“Vibrations in the Masonic Temple” and“Vibration in Silence”. In-person attendance at this event in Summit, IL is limited; but Zoom access will be available to all interested. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women, Le Droit Humain, American Federation.

To register, send an e-mail to ... before April 20, 2025. Please indicate if you wish to join the session in-person in Summit, IL, or the Zoom session. Needed are your name, contact information, and why you're interested in attending the seminar.

Jean-Pierre Libert, President

Int'l Order Freemasonry Men and Women American Federation

+1 908-581-2820

...

