Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improvement For Portable Oxygen Concentrators (SBT-1981)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to improve portable oxygen concentrators by controlling the rate of oxygen delivery based on the patient's current blood oxygen saturation level," said an inventor, from Billings, Mont., "so I invented the AUTO TITRATING OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR. My smart design could help to better meet the patient's oxygen therapy needs."

The invention provides an improvement for portable and home oxygen concentrators. In doing so, it offers smart wireless capabilities for controlling the oxygen delivery rate. As a result, it would continuously adjust the oxygen delivery rate in real time to the level needed. It also could help conserve battery power when possible. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for patients that utilize portable oxygen concentrators.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1981, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

