Great Content In The Great Outdoors

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring around the corner, that means camping season is almost here. Campgrounds and RV parks around the U.S. are getting ready to host campers as they enjoy a wide variety of activities – including movies under the stars. MPLC ensures that these outdoor hospitality businesses can show content while avoiding any legal worries.

Brian Novy, SVP Licensing for MPLC says, "We know how important outdoor spaces are in bringing families together. That's why we provide campsites and RV parks with a way to keep them entertained while easily staying compliant with copyright laws."

MPLC is the global leader in public performance licensing, representing Hollywood's biggest names like The Walt Disney Company, Universal, Paramount, and Pixar, among others. For decades, MPLC has helped businesses and organizations legally show television and film content in public spaces.

The distinction between private and public performance is important under U.S. copyright law. While guests can watch movies in their homes without a license, any public space, whether indoors or outdoors, requires one if movies or TV programs are shown. This includes not just campgrounds, but bars, hotels, and many other businesses where guests and customers gather.

By securing an MPLC Blanket License, owners ensure that their business complies with federal copyright law. So, with just a few clicks, they can secure the rights to stream, broadcast, or show DVD content to visitors, ensuring a great experience for guests.

MPLC's blanket license provides campgrounds and RV parks with:



Unlimited showings of movies and TV programs covered by MPLC's vast catalog of rightsholders.

No complicated reporting requirements, making the license easy to manage.

Comprehensive coverage , allowing the showing of films in any indoor or outdoor public space within a park. Exclusive pricing for a variety of campground associations designed to save members money while keeping them covered.

Whether it's a campground's first year or their hundredth, MPLC can help protect it from copyright issues as their campers enjoy a night under the stars in front of the silver screen.

