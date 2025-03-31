Saving California Petition To Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom Approved

PALM DESERT, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving California is pleased to announce that late last Friday, March 28th, the California Secretary of State approved the petition to begin collecting signatures to recall and remove California Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

California is based upon democracy and the people's rule of law. However, Gavin Newsom does not believe in governing based on the will of the people, but rather on his personal agenda geared toward furthering his political aspirations.

"Gavin Newsom's tenure has been marked by a series of catastrophic failures that directly impact our daily lives. His gross mismanagement during the Los Angeles County fires, with inadequate resources and delayed responses, left communities devastated. Under his watch, we've seen an unbearable rise in the cost of living - from gasoline to electricity to insurance. Crime rates have soared, with policies seemingly more lenient on offenders than on ensuring our safety. Homelessness has become a visible crisis on our streets, reflecting a failure in meaningful action. The drug epidemic rages on, and border issues remain unaddressed, straining our resources further. Despite our high tax contributions, there's little to show for it; our funds are misallocated to political agendas rather than our pressing needs. This recall is our call for leadership that prioritizes Californians' safety, affordability, and well-being over political games. It's time for change." - Randy Economy, Saving California Chairman

The official petition to recall the Governor of California will be available exclusively at We ask every citizen in the State of California to help us gather signatures to recall Gavin Newsom. Your assistance and support are critical to ensure that our golden state is saved from the failed leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sincere thanks and congratulations to all of our thousands of volunteers who have helped us get to this point. Now the real work begins!

Contact:

Randy Economy

562-743-0882

[email protected]

SOURCE Saving California

