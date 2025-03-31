Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Notice Of AGM


2025-03-31 11:31:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 6.4.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company's and Fund's AGMs to be held on Thursday, 19 June 2025 at 11.30 a.m. onwards, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The notices are also available from the 'Trust Documents' section of the Company's website:

Hard copies of the notices and forms of proxy for use at the AGM will be posted to all shareholders, together with hard copies of the Company's annual financial report, the publication of which was announced on 25 March 2025.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


