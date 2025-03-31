Celebrate National Burrito Day With Yesway And Allsup's Exclusive $1.99 Deal For Rewards Members On April 3Rd

This exclusive offer will be available at all store locations that carry Allsup's Burritos and is limited to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards Members. Customers who are not yet members are encouraged to join the program to take advantage of this limited-time deal and enjoy ongoing benefits, including fuel discounts, special pricing, and member-only perks. Enrollment is simple-sign up in-store, at the pump using your mobile number, or online .

Crafted with care, Allsup's World Famous Beef & Bean Burritos are made with slow-cooked beans, seasoned beef, melty cheese, and a proprietary blend of spices, all hand-wrapped for a satisfying bite. Paired with the refreshing, ice-cold 32-ounce Tallsup, it's a combination that continues to delight customers across the Southwest.

"National Burrito Day is a favorite occasion for our team and our customers," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We're excited to celebrate with this exclusive offer and invite all burrito fans to join the fun as Rewards Members."

*Offer valid only on April 3, 2025. Must be a Yesway or Allsup's Rewards Member to redeem.

About Yesway

Founded in 2015, Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company operates 443 locations across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway manages its portfolio under the Yesway and Allsup's brands, offering a best-in-class convenience experience, highlighted by the iconic Allsup's deep-fried burrito, a broad selection of grocery items, and private-label products. With a strong presence in rural and suburban markets, Yesway serves as a key retail destination and community hub. The company continues to be recognized for its rapid growth, operational excellence, and award-winning loyalty program.

