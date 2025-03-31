Aquapipe Marks 25 Years Of Trenchless Excellence With Brand Relaunch

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AquaPipe delivers a 100+ year lifespan, providing municipalities with a proven, long-term solution for aging water infrastructure. Over the past 25 years, AquaPipe has been installed in over 1,550 miles of watermains globally without failure, with 50,000+ services successfully reinstated. AquaPipe's advanced liner technology restores the structural integrity of deteriorating pipes, eliminating leaks and improving water quality – without the unnecessary disruption of replacement. AquaPipe offers municipalities and utilities a resilient, sustainable alternative to traditional and invasive open-cut replacement methods.

By restoring existing pipes from the inside out, AquaPipe significantly reduces excavation, lowers project costs and dramatically minimizes community and environmental impact compared to the traditional open-cut method. These benefits have made AquaPipe a preferred choice for watermain rehabilitation across North America. AquaPipe has been extensively researched by leading institutions including Cornell University, University of Colorado at Boulder, and Louisiana Tech. This research, focused on the long-term properties of CIPP liners, validates AquaPipe's reliability for water infrastructure rehabilitation.

"As we mark 25 years of AquaPipe setting the standard as the best-in-class, industry standard potable water CIPP rehabilitation solution, we're reintroducing the brand to affirm our commitment to delivering cost-effective, long-lasting, research-backed solutions that extend the life of water infrastructure with unmatched efficiency and reliability," said Patrick Maginn, President at FER-PAL Infrastructure.

Notable projects and clients include: Boston Water, City of Detroit, City of Madison Wisconsin, City of Milwaukee, City of Montreal, Cleveland Water, DC Water, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Lincoln Nebraska Utilities, Omaha MUD, Seattle Public Utilities, The City of Minneapolis, Toronto Water, Washington DC.

For more information about AquaPipe and the projects, visit .

About FER-PAL Infrastructure

FER-PAL Infrastructure is a leader in trenchless technology for watermain rehabilitation, providing municipalities and utilities across Canada and the U.S. with cost-effective, sustainable, and minimally disruptive solutions. As a watermain rehabilitation expert, manufacturer and installer for over three decades, FER-PAL's expertise ensures projects are completed efficiently, safeguarding water infrastructure and reducing environmental impact while minimizing costs and disruptions to communities.

SOURCE FER-PAL Infrastructure