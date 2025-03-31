For Sale: Famous Horse Farm Near Dallas-Fort Worth With Modern Red Ranch House, Covered Arena, Multiple Barns, General-Store Guesthouse And A Motel Just For Mares
Well-manicured grounds and facilities, with unique design and thoughtful details throughout, cater to a variety of disciplines. The main home, completed in 2024, is a handsome take on Texas architecture, crafted of siding, stone and logs and topped with a standing-seam metal roof. Its many luxuries include a two-story living area with a two-story stone fireplace; a loft-like lounge and bar space above it; a gourmet kitchen with chef-grade appliances; two primary suites; two additional bedrooms; and a welcoming covered and screened porch complete with outdoor kitchen and stone fireplace, overlooking a sparkling swimming pool.
Other accommodations and structures include a three-bedroom guest house - cleverly designed in an Old West general-store vernacular - pool house with kitchen, 10-stall show barn with covered arena, 10-stall mare motel with apartment, 10-stall stud barn, eight-stall performance barn, hay/equipment barn with apartment, two-bedroom manager's house and three-bedroom foreman's house.
Iron Horse Ranch features an ideal mix of both level and rolling pastureland. Beautiful views of oak-tree motts, the surrounding landscapes and peaceful draws lead to a creek. These aspects combine to create a secluded and peaceful setting, a retreat right in the heart of town. There is an abundance of nearby development in the area and across the road from the ranch, affording it unlimited reinvention opportunities now or in the future. With its mix of uniqueness and functionality, Iron Horse Ranch is a standout in the market.
Iron Horse Ranch, at 599 Meander Road in Granbury, Texas, is offered for $18,000,000. For photos, a video and more information, see briggsfreeman and burgherray. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.
Maria Cintron, [email protected] , 214-350-0400
SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
